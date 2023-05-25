American Cinematheque is showing “To Live and Die in L.A.” on Friday, May 26, at 4 p.m. at the Los Feliz Theatre. The 1985 film stars William Petersen, Willem Dafoe, John Turturro and Dean Stockwell. Two cops in Los Angeles try to track down a vicious criminal. When one of them is killed by the suspect, the other swears revenge, no matter what the cost. General admission is $13. 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com.