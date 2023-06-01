‘American Born Chinese’ is better than expected

Disney+ original series have a 50% success rate, occasionally ascending artistic heights, often relying on a banal premise. “American Born Chinese” arrives amidst this uneven reputation, with marketing best described as concerning. To its credit, the 2006 graphic novel of origin is incredible. And both Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in supporting roles fresh off their Oscar wins doesn’t hurt either. But none of that ensures a good story will result.

Apparently, the key to success is “Bob’s Burgers.” Kelvin Yu, the animated series’ writer and exec, somehow parlayed his success there and adapted “American Born Chinese” alongside his brother Charles. A special thanks to both of them for creating something sincere, engaging and thrilling.

The Yu brothers cherry pick for the source material to tell a different kind of serialized story, though many pieces remain intact: a contemporary story about a high schooler confronting his identity as both American and Chinese and a legendary tale about the Monkey King. The Disney+ series ties things together a bit tighter with more mythological flair.

In high school, Jin Wang (Ben Wang) just wants to be a popular kid loosed from his Asian identity. But he can’t escape casual racism surrounding him. He can’t even get anyone to pronounce Wang correctly. Jin’s reserved, awkwardly interacting with others out of fear they might judge him. He even feels a spark with classmate Amelia (Sydney Taylor), ready to become lab partners until the principal forces Jin to take the day to introduce new student Sun Wei-Chen (Jimmy Liu) around campus.

This doesn’t help Jin maintain his low profile, especially when Wei-Chen defends his newfound friend against bullying. But high school drama isn’t the only obstacle in Jin’s way as the Monkey King (Daniel Wu), a prominent trickster god from Chinese literature, descends upon the school. Soon enough, a host of gods and lower beings rise from the shadows in a story interested in both reality and fantasy.

The acting is incredible. Yeoh’s presence demands respect (no spoilers on who she is here). And Quan’s role is especially compelling (again, no spoilers). Those two evoke nothing but jokes and a few tears in their work.

If teen drama doesn’t appeal, every episode includes at least one wuxia-style action sequel, combatants running off walls as they trade blows. Some sequences are a bit hokey, but most work well, crafted with such care, especially the first fight.

Jin is a splendid lead, rocking dry humor and oh-so uncomfortable moments with ease. But the real stars are the parents, Christine (Yeo Yann Yann) and Simon (Chin Han). Their emotional journey, and it’s effect on Jin, covers so much in memorable ways.

Sure, not everything lands. The primary story takes a break during episode four to go back in time for a Monkey King origin story. Props to the style choices, evoking a 1970s aesthetic. But that style doesn’t make up for the over acting and, simple story line that drags on.

Then there’s the big finale in episode eight. The story seems to borrow from “Stranger Things” a bit too much with geeks guessing their way to the truth based on years of manga literacy.

And the special effects can catch up to the final showdown’s bigger goals. That’s not quite a deal break, just momentarily distracting and corny at moments.

Another weakness is Ronny Chieng’s take on Ji Gong, a drunken scholar with a bad wig. Chiang is a splendid correspondent on “The Daily Show,” but his acting his subpar.

For a Disney+ series that’s not Marvel or “Star Wars,” “American Born Chinese” is the cream of the crop, a fun ride brimming with heart. It’s an easy binge with eight episodes averaging just over 30 minutes. And it even neatly sets up season two, which best earn a green light.