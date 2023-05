Join All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills for its Coronation Concert in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III on Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m. The concert features the All Saints’ Choir and Orchestra performing the “Glories of Bach and Handel.” Adult tickets are $25, $15 for students and seniors. Admission is free with a Music Guild donor season pass. 504 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. (310)275-0123, allsaintsbh.org.