Academy Museum hosts ‘Careers in Film Summit’

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures presents the Careers in Film Summit 2023 on Saturday, May 13, a free annual program that raises awareness of film-related industry job pathways for students from under-resourced communities and those interested in pursuing filmmaking as a career. The event will take place across the museum from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will provide high school seniors and college students the opportunity to learn about careers in the motion picture industry from Academy members and other industry professionals. Panels will be translated to ASL and will stream live for those unable to attend in person.

Tickets to the Careers in Film Summit are free with registration and allow visitors to access Academy member panels in the David Geffen Theater where attendees will learn about a variety of filmmaking crafts; attend workshops, demonstrations and photo activations in the Shirley Temple Education Studio; and explore the museum’s galleries and exhibitions all day long. Mike Muse, SiriusXM host and ABC News contributor, will serve as the summit’s host. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be found on the museum’s website at academymuseum.org.

The Academy Museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd.