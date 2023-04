Tickets are available for the Loren L. Zachary 51st annual National Vocal Competition Grand Finals Concert on Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre. Opera lovers are invited to hear 10 young singers selected from a nationwide search performing arias accompanied by pianist Brent McMunn in competition for top prizes. 4401 W. Eighth St. Admission is free but tickets are required by calling (310)276-2731. zacharysociety.org.