William Friedkin, ‘The Exorcist’

Academy Award-winning director William Friedkin will make a special appearance at a 50th anniversary screening of “The Exorcist” on Sunday, April 23, at the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills. The screening will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a Q&A session at 12:45 p.m. with Friedkin. “The Exorcist” was shown at the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills in 1973. Friedkin’s appearance is part of the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills’ 86th anniversary month in April with classic film screenings, retro 1937 movie ticket prices and special shows. 8556 Wilshire Blvd. fineartstheatrebh.com.