Wellness services offered at Waldorf Astoria

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, the five-star hotel located in the heart of Beverly Hills, has unveiled a new Wellness & Recovery Cabana experience complete with a variety of services at the expansive pool deck level atop the 12-story luxury hotel. Surrounded by panoramic views of Beverly Hills and beyond, hotel guests and locals alike can enjoy a menu of state-of-the-art wellness treatments to leave one feeling rested and recharged.

“We have seen an increase in demand for wellness-focused travel experiences, and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is committed to meeting these evolving needs by partnering with leading health and wellness brands to offer our guests an array of options to honor their physical and mental wellbeing,” Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills general manager Antonio Bugarin said. “Wellness has long been a key focus for us, and we welcome those that recognize authentic travel as an essential part of one’s routine at our Wellness & Recovery Cabana.”

The new Wellness & Recovery Cabana rooftop services include: a percussive massage (30 min.), which takes deep tissue massage to the next level. The Theragun Percussive Massage device is used alongside tailored massage techniques to immediately reduce muscle strains, pains and inflammation; smart goggles (30 min.), which are used for rest, focus, stress and can alleviate headaches, jet lag and hangovers; cold plunge (3-5 min.), where the body is immersed in water at a very cold temperature to promote muscle recovery, boost the immune system and reduce inflammation; virtual reality mediation (30 min.), a practice reduces anxiety, discomfort, blood pressure and heart rate whilst transformed via virtual meditation; and an infrared sauna (30 min.), which uses infrared light, the sauna penetrates deep into the muscle, helps stimulate collagen, improves blood circulation, relieves pain and eases stress.

Other services include cupping, stretching and massage services. Guests and locals can rent a rooftop cabana for a day through various packages offering rooftop access including a bottle of champagne, fruit platter and a choice of various wellness services.

Services are available daily, by appointment only. The fitness center is open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for hotel guests and the property also offers a HIIT class on the rooftop every Sunday morning. Hosted on the hotel’s exclusive rooftop promenade overlooking the beautiful Beverly Hills skyline, the workouts feature an array of movements. Trainer Jai Jordan combines the benefits of aerobic and HIIT exercises to create a 45 to 60-minute reset.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is located at 9850 Wilshire Blvd. For information or to make a reservation at the award-winning property, visit Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills or call (310)860-6666. Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at waldorfastoria.com.