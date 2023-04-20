WeHo debuts ‘LightWave’ installation

The city of West Hollywood’s Arts Division has debuted a new art installation titled “LightWave” by Jessica Goehring at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic & Recreation Center, located at 8750 El Tovar Place.

“LightWave” is a kinetic artwork that pays homage to the California Light and Space Movement and is comprised of two layers, together creating a geometric aesthetic. The artwork features a rainbow-hued abstract image digitally printed on aluminum, partially covered with color coated aluminum chain links printed with the same image. The combined double image plays with perspective resulting in a holographic quality, like the effect of lenticular photography in a sculptural form. The hanging chain screen is atmospheric, allowing for movement of the secondary layer.

Goehring lives and works in Los Angeles. Her practice explores the digital world through artworks that are both acidic and humorous, combining personal narratives, art historical references and internet culture. Drawing inspiration from the California Light & Space Movement, Goehring merges digital technologies with analog media creating holographic artworks that activate the space they are displayed in. She studied photography at the School of the Visual Arts in Manhattan. Her most recent exhibitions include Epoch Gallery, Spring/Break LA Art Fair, Durden and Ray and IDOLWILD.

The city of West Hollywood’s Arts Division delivers a broad array of arts programs including Art on the Outside (temporary public art), City Poet Laureate, Drag Queen Story Hour, Free Theatre in the Parks, Grants, Holiday Programming, Human Rights Speaker Series, Library Exhibits, National Poetry Month, WeHo Pride Arts Festival (formerly called One City One Pride Arts Festival), Summer Sounds + Winter Sounds, Urban Art (permanent public art) and WeHo Reads. For information about the city of West Hollywood arts programming, visit weho.org /arts.

For information about LightWave, contact Marcus Mitchell, the city of West Hollywood’s public art administrator, at (323)848-3122 or at mmitchell@weho.org. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323)848-6496.