Voters head to polls on April 30 in neighborhood council elections

Residents in the local community can vote in person on April 30 for candidates in neighborhood council races.

Neighborhood council board members are volunteers who are elected by members of their communities. Most board members serve two-year terms. Vote-by-mail balloting has been ongoing since April 11. Ballots can also be mailed, postmarked no later than April 30.

In person voting for the Mid City West Neighborhood Council will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 30 at the Pan Pacific Park Recreation Center, 7600 Beverly Blvd. Voters can cast ballots for 29 seats. For information, visit midcitywest.org.

In person voting for the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 30 at The Barking Lot, 336 N. Larchmont Blvd. Voters will elect 21 board members and 21 alternates for the GWNC. For information, visit greaterwilshire.org/2023-elections.

Voters can cast ballots in the P.I.C.O. Neighborhood Council from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Claude Pepper Senior Center, 1762 S. La Cienega Blvd. For information, visit piconc.com.

In person voting for the Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Durant Branch Library, 7140 W. Sunset Blvd. For information, visit hhwnc.org.

The Central Hollywood, East Hollywood, Hollywood Studio District and Hollywood United neighborhood councils are also holding board elections on April 30. For information, visit chnc.org, easthollywood.net, empowerla.org/hsdnc and hollywoodunitednc.org. The L.A. Department of Neighborhood Empowerment oversees neighborhood councils and the elections. The minimum age to vote is 16. For information, visit empowerla.org.