VINTAGE: La Brea Tar Pits transform with new museum

A rendering in the April 24, 1975, issue of the Park Labrea News showed the new $2.5-million George C. Page Discoveries of La Brea museum, which opened two years later at 5801 Wilshire Blvd. Known today as the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, it featured an innovative design that would better enable cataloguing, preservation and display of the fossils and artifacts from the tar pits, according to the accompanying article. The museum was named after Page, a real estate developer and philanthropist who was the museum’s primary benefactor. The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum is currently undergoing a modern multi-year reimagining and redesign led by the firm Weiss/Manfredi. For information, visit tarpits.org/transformation.