‘Unshuttered’ teen program returns to Getty

Getty launches its fifth iteration of “Unshuttered,” a photo-intensive teen program, this year focusing on the theme “Taking a Moment.”

Sixteen Los Angeles-area teen photographers are participating in an 8-week paid photography program held on Saturdays through May 20 at the Getty Center. The participants come from a mix of public, charter, and private schools and are from areas across Los Angeles, including North Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Burbank, South L.A. and Torrance.

“Due to the pandemic, it’s been four years since we’ve had participants of ‘Unshuttered’ at the Getty Center. This year we’re returning to the program’s roots, as an incubator for creativity and medium for connecting young people to photography as a means for great storytelling,” said Keishia Gu, head of education at the Getty Museum. “We’re looking forward to leveraging Getty resources and our unique partnerships to further magnify, project and showcase the authentic voices of young artists.”

This year’s theme, “Taking A Moment,” offers layered possibilities of definition and engagement. Photography is uniquely suited and capable of capturing a moment in time, a candid instance, or an iconic event. The program provides hands-on experience for early to intermediate photographers seeking to build fundamental skills and develop strong portfolios in photography. Highlights of the program include behind-the-scenes access to the Getty Museum, connections with museum professionals and close collaboration with photography mentors.

Creating and finding ways to exhibit and celebrate works by young photographers is integral to “Unshuttered” in all its forms. An online exhibition showcasing the photographers’ work throughout the program will go live on unshuttered.org in late June. Such exhibitions provide opportunities to hear directly from young artists while bringing attention to their creativity, the stories they can uniquely tell, and all they can inspire in audiences of all ages.

The Getty Center is located at 1200 Getty Center Dr. For information, unshuttered.org.