The ultimate skyline dining at La Boucherie

With Easter springing up this Sunday and the sun shining and clouds clearing, the ultimate sky-high dining experience at La Boucherie on the 71st floor of the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles is a best bet.

The elegant American steakhouse and seafood restaurant recently brought on a new general manager, Miguel Morales Romanos and Sommelier Loris Jones-Randolph to join the culinary team.

I rode up the elevator up to the restaurant’s foyer revealing the floor-to-ceiling glass windows with views from Malibu to Huntington Beach, Dodger Stadium to the Hollywood Sign. Sunsets are spectacular at the intimate bar with a counter set for two looking directly towards the Pacific Ocean.

The seasoned mixologists craft an array of cocktails to enjoy while looking over the enticing menu. While nibbling on three different freshly baked artisanal French breads, with olives tapenade, truffle butter and Arbequina olive oil, we decided we would have a surf and turf dinner.

The service is friendly and professional, especially from the sommelier Jones-Randolph. She offered to pair wine with the seafood tower we ordered as a starter. Talking about the region, terroir and grapes, she offered us small tastes from three of her favorite white wines.

“I like to recommend wines that fit guests price points” Jones-Randolph said.

The young, warm and engaging woman already has an impressive multi-faceted resume. She was a sommelier at Bestia Los Angeles and Terroir Tribeca in New York, selecting and restocking specialty wines, while also leading private tasting events to educate wine lovers. She was selected by The Court of Master Sommeliers, as one of 10 to further educate, inspire and connect with other female leaders in the industry.

We all agreed the Italian 2020 Piccolo Derthona Vignette Massa was ideal for the price and the flavorful experience. The Northern Italy white wine offers an aromatic nose of pear and honey with a lot of minerality to enjoy with shellfish.

Our server arrived balancing three-tiers of raw and cooked fruits de mer. On the top plate were six large poached prawns surrounding a bowl of horseradish spiked cocktail sauce. Below was a plate filled with crushed ice displaying shiny Spanish octopus tentacles slicked with spiced olive oil. Purple Ora salmon sashimi glazed with a pleasing beet and citrus-marinade offered a kick of heat from the Calabrian chili-lime ponzu. Four jumbo grilled and chilled sea scallops with tiny bottles of tabasco sauce also dazzled this tier.

The bottom plate was the piece de resistance showcasing two large poached lobster tails, plus premium “Merus cut” king crab legs, cut between its shoulder knuckle and its second knuckle, producing the most succulent portion. A generous amount of Salt Spring Island mussels and oysters on the half-shell rounded out the tier. Freshly grated horseradish, mignonette and the British condiment sauce Marie Rose, made from a blend of tomatoes, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice and black pepper, accomapnied the seafood tower.

For the turf selection of our meal, we had a variety of choices including Butcher’s Table Prime Wagyu; 24 oz. rib chops from Creekstone Farms in Kansas, and a 16 oz. Rib-Eye from Omaha, Nebraska. Also featured on the menu is American Wagyu tenderloin from Rosewood Farms in Texas and A5 Wagyu strip loin from Kagoshima, Japan.

We chose a 16 oz., Red Wattle pork rib double chop. Raised by Amish families, this pork is said to be a cross in flavor between beef and pork. It’s bold and robust yet offers a fragrant floral essence. The meat is tender and pairs well with the chef’s creative potato confit. They look like Jenga game pieces of layered fried confit potato crisp outside and soft layers inside.

Sauces on the menu include a three-pepper cognac, au poivre, bearnaise, Cabrales cheese béchamel and Mediterranean mojo verde.

We toured the restaurant with Jones-Randolph who showed us a glass wall displaying many of her favorite curated Wine Spectator award-winning wines. Her list features over 1,000 bottles.

The discreet Starlight booths offer amazing views with twinkling city lights.

“It’s as if you are dining in or among the stars,” she said.

The restaurant has a cheese cave, charcuterie atelier, chef’s table for a one-of-a-kind culinary experienceand private dining rooms.

For spectacular views of Los Angeles among a luxury setting and impeccable service, La Boucherie is an ideal romantic and celebratory spot to dine.

Open for dinner on Tuesday to Saturday. $$$$ 900 Wilshire Blvd., 71st Floor, (213)688-7777.