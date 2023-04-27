The Getty displays Tim Walker’s work

In 2016, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum invited internationally acclaimed fashion photographer Tim Walker to delve into its vast and eclectic collection, leading to a series of nine photo shoots inspired by works at the museum. The commissioned works form the heart of “Tim Walker: Wonderful Things,” an exhibition on view at Getty from May 2 through Aug. 20.

Building on the success of that project, the Getty Museum asked Walker to explore its collection and embark on a tenth photo session. These newly commissioned photographs, based on two paintings in the Getty’s collection, will be shown for the first time when the exhibition opens.

“For me, beauty is everything. I’m interested in breaking down the boundaries that society has created, to enable more varied types of beauty and the wonderful diversity of humanity to be celebrated,” Walker said. “For the Getty commission, I was drawn to two works in the collection: Dieric Bouts’ ‘The Annunciation’ and Lucas Cranach the Elder’s ‘A Faun and his Family with a Slain Lion.’ These two paintings are such a brilliant parallel – to have one painter obsessed by dress and fabric, and then another depicting wild nudity. In the photographs I’ve made here, I’ve tried to marry the two, I wanted to capture the nudity of Cranach and the peace of Bouts. To create pictures that feel alive and provoke questions as these two great paintings do.”

“Tim Walker: Wonderful Things” pays tribute to Walker’s distinctive contribution to image-making, while also highlighting the work of his creative collaborators: set designers, stylists, make-up artists, models and muses.

“Museums remain a vital source of inspiration for contemporary artists,” said Timothy Potts, Maria Hummer-Tuttle and Robert Tuttle Director of the J. Paul Getty Museum. “Tim Walker’s process of delving into a museum’s collection to create evocative new works of art both provides new perspectives on our collections and gives new stimulus to Walker’s own inventive imagery. This exhibition, in particular, showcases his creative and collaborative process and will, I am sure, inspire visitors to examine museum objects in new ways.”

Walker was born in England in 1970 and began taking photographs as a young boy. A year working in the Cecil Beaton Archive at the Condé Nast Library in London led him to study photography at Exeter College of Art. After graduating in 1994, Walker began his career as a freelance photographic assistant in London. He then relocated to New York City to work with the fashion photographer Richard Avedon. Walker shot his first story for British Vogue at the age of 25 and has been photographing for magazines ever since.

The exhibition opening will be complemented by a free, hybrid program “Fashion Forward: The Fantastical Visions of Tim Walker” featuring Walker himself, joined by curator Susanna Brown and editor in chief of W Magazine Sara Moonves. On May 21, another panel talk celebrates the work of Walker’s contemporary fashion and portrait photographer Rodney Smith and the release of Getty publication “Rodney Smith: A Leap of Faith.”

The Getty Center is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission to the Getty Center is always free, but a reservation is required for admission. Make reservations online or at (310)440-7300. Parking is $20, $15 after 3 p.m. and $10 after 6 p.m. The Getty Center is at 1200 Getty Center Dr.