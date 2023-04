Re “VINTAGE: WeHo leaders celebrate program for kids,” March 30 issue, and ‘Land named Woman of the Year in 51st District,” March 23 issue

I just want to say thank you for the articles on my being named Woman of the Year by Assembly Member Rick Zbur. I really appreciate it. [The VINTAGE photograph] of course made me laugh … I have had some interesting hair dos over the years. But it was also a nice memory.

It’s nice to have a paper that covers local issues.

Abbe Land

Los Angeles County Department of Human Resources