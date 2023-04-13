Spring at South Coast Plaza

Fleurs de Villes returns to South Coast Plaza with VOYAGE, a fresh floral journey of discovery and global storytelling open to the public from Wednesday, April 19, through Sunday, April 23, in the Jewel Court. VOYAGE features more than 15 fresh floral installations, including Fleurs de Villes’ world famous floral mannequins created by Southern California florists. South Coast Plaza will also welcome the 33rd annual Southern California Spring Garden Show, a four-day garden event from April 20-23 in the Crate & Barrel/Macy’s Home Store wings. The show includes more than 35 unique plant and garden vendors, as well as eight display gardens designed by top Southern California landscape and horticulture organizations in collaboration with South Coast Plaza home boutiques, creating one-of-a-kind outdoor living spaces and a 25-foot floral centerpiece. South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa. southcoastplaza.com.