BroadStage presents Sō Percussion and Caroline Shaw with special guest Shodekeh Talifero on Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. The multi-genre quartet joins forces with Shaw and Talifero to present a mesmerizing evening of new music. Selections from “Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part” will be performed with co-composer Shaw, the youngest winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Music. Talifero joins Sō Percussion for the collaboration “Vodalities: Paradigms of Consciousness for the Human Voice.” Tickets start at $45. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. broadstage.org.