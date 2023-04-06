Six local playwrights picked for writers’ workshop

Since 2005, more than 100 playwrights have had their work fostered through Center Theatre Group’s L.A. Writers’ Workshop and more are set to join. The new cohort for the L.A. Writers’ Workshop includes six local playwrights who will spend a year researching and writing a new work with the feedback of their fellow writers and Center Theatre Group’s artistic staff. The playwrights are Amy Berryman, Inda Craig-Galván, Isaac Gómez, Ramiz Monsef, christopher oscar peña and Jasmine Sharma.

“The creation and sharing of dramatic stories is the heart of Center Theatre Group’s mission. Our L.A. Writers’ Workshop is one of the most exciting ways we celebrate Los Angeles’ cultural vibrancy, rich diversity and irrepressible narrative impulse,” Center Theatre Group associate artistic director Neel Keller said. “Each year the workshop brings a talented group of local writers into close collaboration with Center Theatre Group. That interaction always sparks the birth of wonderful new plays and reenergizes the creative force of the organization.”

The L.A. Writers’ Workshop is designed to foster important voices, inspire playwrights to create their best work, encourage bold writing and build relationships among local playwrights, Center Theatre Group and the L.A. theatre community.