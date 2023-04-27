Singer, actor, activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96

He sang “Day-O,” and the world listened. But Harry Belafonte’s banana boat took him even farther than his prolific singing and acting career. During the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, Belafonte became a prominent activist. A close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., he remained vocal against the policies of conservative politicians until the end of his life.

As a singer, he achieved the first million-selling LP album by a solo artist with “Calypso” in 1956. He broke barriers as an actor, becoming a Hollywood leading man in a time where Black performers were rarely given starring roles. He played opposite Dorothy Dandridge in “Carmen Jones” (1954) and played a character involved in a heated, interracial romance (opposite Joan Fontaine) in “Island in the Sun” (1957). His final acting role came with “BlacKkKlansman” (2018), written and directed by Spike Lee.

During his lifetime, he received numerous honors, including a Tony, an Emmy and three Grammy Awards. He was given the Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2014, making him one of the few performers to receive what is known as the EGOT. He also was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, was given the National Medal of Arts in 1994 and the Kennedy Center Honors in 1989.

Born March 1, 1927, Belafonte died on April 25 at the age of 96.