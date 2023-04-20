Restaurant News

Esters Earth Day Regenerative Wine Fair

Co-owner and Rustic Canyon Family wine director Kathryn Coker and team have invited their favorite plant-friendly winemakers to participate in a fun walk-around wine tasting. Sample a variety of wines while meeting the winemakers and learning about how they practice regenerative faming in the vineyard. The event will take place outside on Saturday, April 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. Wines will be available by-the-glass or bottle. Tickets are available for $40 per person for this Earth Day celebration tasting on Resy. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the startup OOM (Our Only Mission-Earth) whose goal is to eliminate single-use packaging waste, including wine bottles. Empty glass bottles are sterilized and delivered to local wineries for reuse. To serve more restaurants and wine bars in Los Angeles, they need more trucks, so the donations from this event will support that effort. 1314 7th St., (310)899-6900.

Tony Messina’s Surf Clam Pop-up at Esters

On Tuesday, April 25, from 5 to 10 p.m., Esters guest chef series features James Beard Award-winning and critically-acclaimed chef Tony Messina. He is taking over Esters kitchen for one night to prepare a playful à la carte menu. Using California seasonal produce and seafood, Messina blends Japanese and Chinese influences with New England cuisine. Sommelier Randall Middleton is pairing wines for this pop-up dinner. Reservations are highly recommended via Resy, however walk-ins are welcome at the bar. 1314 7th St., (310)899-6900.

Tooth & Nail Wine event at SALT Marina del Rey

Tonight, April 20 starting at 7 p.m., enjoy bites from SALT in Marina del Rey and flight pairings from Paso Robles based Tooth & Nail Winery. The Meet Your Makers Series celebrates the creators of the winery. Stop at each station and learn the full backstory of Tooth & Nail Winery by tasting different wines along with perfectly paired bites. Tickets are $88.50 on Eventbrite. 13534 Bali Way, (310)301-1000.

Earth Day celebration of The Bloc Bees

On Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the vibrant, open-air urban center in downtown Los Angeles is celebrating Earth Day. The day will be filled with an array of events from food and drink tastings, live music, dance, fitness classes, art installations and theater performances. The Bloc and Alvéole are offering ecological awareness about bees. Learn about urban beekeeping and a bee’s life journey, while discovering their importance on Earth. Guests who spend $75 or more on April 22, receive a complimentary jar of honey while supplies last. 700 W. 7th St., (213)454-4926.

Hart House

The Hart House founded by comedian and actor Kevin Hart, is a 100% plant-based quick service burger restaurant. They are unveiling a community program in connection with Inner-City Arts. The goal is to educate people about the positive impact of a plant-based diet. Three graduates from Inner City Art’s Work of Art college prep program have created digital and artwork printed on canvases for display at each of the two Hart House locations. Two new Hart House locations are opening soon, including one in Hollywood at 6800 Sunset Blvd., and one near the USC campus this summer at 3726 S. Figueroa St. Locations open now include 8901 S. Sepulveda Blvd., (213) 320-5900 and 602 W. Huntington Drive, (626)646-5300 and are open daily from 11 to 9 p.m. Visit myharthouse.com.

Colibri and Tacos on the Alley in West Hollywood

Chef Ricardo Zarate and Michael Fiorelli have teamed up to prepare an Italo-Peruvian menu at a second Colibri pop-up on La Cienega. With his success at Colibri in Hollywood, Zarate and Fiorelli (Olivetti and Love & Salt), are creating a menu of Italo-Peruvian dishes inspired by recipes of the late 1700s, when Italians immigrated to Peru. This new Colibri pop-up is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. Across the alley from this new Colibri is Tacos on the Alley by Alberto ‘Beto’ Mendez, which is part of L.A.’s family-run El Zarape Mexican restaurant group. The menu features a variety of signature Mexican-style tacos, along with specialty cocktails and a full bar that stays open until 2 a.m. Access to Tacos on the Alley is from a pedestrian walkway on the left side of Colibri. Tacos on the Alley is open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. 514 N. La Cienega Blvd., (424)278-1963.

DineLA kick off

From April 28 through May 12, DineLA celebrates its 15th anniversary. The multicultural dining experience includes flexible price point lunch and dinner menus ranging from $15 to $65+. Venture across 55 neighborhoods to taste 34 different global cuisines. This year, there are 33 Michelin recognized restaurants including kodō; Angler LA at the Beverly Center; asterid by Ray Garcia DTLA; Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine in West Adams; Mo’s House of Axe in Koreatown; Superfine Playa in Playa Vista; Slab BBQ in Beverly Grove; Heavy Handed in Santa Monica; Wine House Kitchen in West LA; 19 Town in City of Industry and Northridge Eats, the San Fernando Valley’s first and only food hall exclusively selling Asian cuisine. discoverlosangeles .com/dinela.

Sprinkles bakery and Nguyen Coffee Supply

To honor AAPI Heritage Month, the iconic Sprinkles bakery and America’s first specialty Vietnamese coffee importer and roaster, Nguyen Coffee Supply, baked up the brand’s first-ever Vietnamese coffee cupcake. Available through May 7, the decadent coffee flavored cake and coffee flavored frosting is infused with Nguyen Coffee Supply’s Loyalty Blend. The coffee features single origin Arabica and Robusta coffee beans. Flavor notes include smoked caramel, cacao, pomelo and almond. The center of the cupcake is filled with a creamy condensed milk buttercream. Since joining Sprinkles in 2020, Chinese American CMO Michelle Wong implemented and continues to spearhead a series of collaborations with chefs and founders to use the bakery’s national platform to uplift and celebrate diversity through food. This is the second collaboration with Gold House to create a cupcake that shares Asian American flavors and treats across the country. Visit sprinkles.com. 9635 Santa Monica Blvd., 189 The Grove Drive, and 735 S. Figueroa St. (888)222-2210.

The Den spring menu

On Friday, April 14, The Den’s executive chef Ronnie de Leon is preparing a new spring menu featuring a mezze plate with chickpea and sweet pea hummus, crudite and grilled naan. Try the Den burger, or caviar and chips and charred octopus. Steak plates come with a house salad and waffle fries. Finish with a tres leches cake with cream and berries dessert. 8226 W. Sunset Blvd., (323)656-0336.

DineLA at Per L’Ora in the Hotel Per La

Dines at the classic Italian restaurant housed in Hotel Per La at the iconic former Giannini Building in Downtown Los Angeles. The restaurant curated a prix-fixe menu for DineLA restaurant week, offering three courses for $75. Highlights include beef tartare; tagliatelle with lobster; and almond ginger cake with poached pear, amaretti cookie, and ginger ice cream. 649 S. Olive St., (213)358-0000.

DineLA at ALK at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

Enjoy a three-course lunch for $35 on the Dine LA menu at ALK at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, as well as a three-course dinner for $45. The ground floor restaurant will offer a selection of seasonally inspired dishes, including chilled yellow gazpacho with garlic shrimp for lunch, and pork belly adobo with stir-fried market greens and coconut-soy jus. Dinner options include oxtail minestrone with rustic bread tartine and duck confit served with roasted apple, Okinawa yam and rainbow chard in a Maui onion sauce. Dessert options include a bread pudding with salted caramel ice cream or brulee cheesecake with berries.1400 N. Cahuenga Blvd., (323)762-1000.