Restaurant News

Beverly Hills

L’Ermitage Beverly Hills festive Easter

An Easter Sunday menu is offered at the Beverly Hills hideaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-style dining experience at L’Restaurant will have a live harpist and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Menu highlights include blueberry-lemon muffins; spinach and goat cheese frittata; shakshuka; roasted chicken; herbed fingerling potatoes; vanilla and blackberry cream puffs and lemon meringue tarts. Guests will receive a gift from the kitchen to take home. The price is $135 per person and an additional $75 for free-flowing Veuve Clicquot mimosas. Children aged 12 and under are complimentary. Reservations are recommended. 9291 Burton Way, (310)278-3344.

Peninsula Beverly Hills Easter Festivities

Celebrate Easter Sunday with numerous family-friendly events all day long. Start with an Easter Afternoon Tea in the Living Room for sweet and savory treats, tea and champagne for $135 per person. Reserve a space from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The annual Easter Egg Hunt for children is by the Infinity Fountain and a visit from the Easter Bunny is in the lobby from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At The Belvedere, Michelin-starred Chef Ralf Schlegel is preparing an elaborate four-course Easter brunch that includes roasted lamb shank, crab cake benedict and caramelized banana pancakes. The price is $155 for adults, and $80 for children. Reservations are available on OpenTable. 9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd., (310)551-2888.

The Restaurant at Mr. C Beverly Hills

Have an Italian style Easter brunch experience at Mr. C on Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The three-course set menu features spring asparagus, prosciutto, goat cheese; braised lamb shank with creamy polenta; homemade ravioli with spinach and cheese; and a traditional Cipriani dessert or afogato. The price is $95 per person. Reservations are available on Resy. 1224 Beverwil Drive, (310)277-2800.

Easter at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

In the hotel’s Astor Ballroom, guests will celebrate while listening to live music and visiting gourmet chef stations. A fresh seafood tower, a mimosa and Bloody Mary bar highlight the dining experience while an Easter egg hunt and meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny will delight children. Seatings are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Prices start at $225 for adults, and $95 for children 12 and under. At the Jean-Georges restaurant a three-course menu featuring classic brunch favorites is served from 12 to 4 p.m. Prices start at $145 per person, $65 for children 12 and under. Reserve both brunch experiences on OpenTable. 9850 Wilshire Blvd., (310)860-6700.

Beverly Hills adjacent

Easter Sunday at Estérel in Sofitel Los Angeles

On April 9, Estérel is offering an all-you-can-eat Easter brunch buffet with dishes that include savory lobster truffle mac and cheese; Florentine quiche; smoked salmon eggs Benedict; and braised short rib. Adults receive a complimentary welcome mimosa. Other Easter themed craft cocktails include a Faberge Egg made with Sevilla Orange; Peach Bellinis; and White Sangria. The price is $70 per adult and $35 for children 3 to 12 years old. Two seatings are available at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. 8555 Beverly Blvd., (310)770-1654.

STK Steakhouse Easter weekend

On Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 hop over to STK Steakhouse during brunch for Dungeness crab deviled eggs; eggs Benedict; hot chicken and waffles; and steak with eggs. During dinner STK is slow roasting prime rib, lamb, t-bones and veal chops. These are available for dine-in or takeout. 930 Hilgard Ave., (310)659-3535.

West Hollywood

Osprey at Pendry West Hollywood

Spring is in the air at Chef Wolfgang Puck’s European style cafe, Ospero, located at Pendry West Hollywood. Reserve a spot for Easter Brunch on April 8 and April 9 to enjoy signature specialties from Puck. Add Ospero’s pastries and Easter-themed chocolate eggs or rich carrot cake to enjoy or bring home. All pastries are available for advanced order and pickup through April 9. To order contact osperopastry@ pendry.com. Reservations are available at sevenrooms.com/ reservations/osperowesthollywood. 8430 Sunset Blvd., (323)918-3420.

Bottomless Brunch at Boxwood

At The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills, the signature restaurant Boxwood will be serving their Easter Bottomless Brunch menu on both Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9. Menu highlights include savory Queso Fundido; smoked trout dip; fish tacos; pork belly tostada; eggs Benedict; shakshuka; short rib hash; and roasted prime cote de boeuf. Sweet items pancakes; mango cheesecake; and eclairs. Enjoy with a traditional or a mango mimosa. Pricing is $110 and includes any items on the menu plus beverages. Pricing is $82 for bottomless food only. Guests must order the bottomless brunch for the table. If guests do not wish to order the bottomless option, they can order each item a la carte. There is a two-hour time limit per table. Priced per guest, inclusive of orange juice, grapefruit juice, coffee or tea. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. 1020 N. San Vicente Blvd., (844)489-9660.

Brentwood

Baltaire steakhouse Easter Brunch

Spring festivities at Baltaire include a family-friendly brunch buffet this Easter Sunday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Executive chef Samuel Jung will have a carving station featuring USDA prime rib, glazed spiral ham and Scottish salmon. An iced shellfish station with fresh oysters, shrimp and Peruvian scallops; and a stunning display of freshly made sushi selections will be offered. Breakfast dishes include French toast, eggs Benedict, shakshuka, chilaquiles, freshly baked assorted pastries and desserts. The price is $150 for adults and $50 for children. 11647 San Vicente Blvd., (424)273-1660.

Downtown Los Angeles

Easter at Redbird

A festive prix-fixe brunch prepared by Chef Neal Fraser and his team can be paired with featured wines by wine director Matthew Fosket on Sunday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tobin Shea is preparing brunch cocktails to enjoy with cinnamon crunch French toast and cereal milk ice cream with spiced maple syrup. The Harry’s Berries tartine is made with strawberries, lavender goat cheese, fennel pollen and spiced honey. Order Scotch egg with duck sausage, garden greens and roasted shallot vinaigrette or congee with Maine lobster, charred corn and a soft egg. The spring pea cavatelli is enhanced with speck, pea tendrils, truffle butter and lemon. This brunch is $65 per person. There is a separate children’s menu for those under 10 years old. 114 E. Second St., (213)788-1191.

The Capital Grille chef-prepared brunch specials

On Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy lobster frittata with butter poached lobster tails; 14-ounce bone-in dry aged New York strip steak and eggs; and an 8-ounce center cut filet mignon with white cheddar hash browns and specialty blueberry bread. Smoked salmon and Royal Ossetra caviar served with crème fraîche, blini and white cheddar hash browns is another delicious entrée. Make your day festive with mimosas and glasses of Champagne. An a la carte Easter dinner is also available all day. 700 W. 9th St., (213)228-4730.

Waterview Dining

Easter at Hotel Casa del Mar

Celebrate Easter brunch at Hotel Casa del Mar with a special selection of appetizers, entrées and decadent desserts. House cured salmon gravlax flatbread; lemon ricotta pancakes; crab cake eggs Benedict; house cured wagyu brisket; and chocolate molten cake are some of the items presented. Easter brunch is $125 per person. 1910 Ocean Way, (310)581-5533.

Easter offerings at SALT

Enjoy a buffet-style brunch this Easter at SALT offering an array of pantries, bagels, fruit, hummus cheese and charcuterie displays. Breakfast stations include an egg station, carving station and a dessert station. Seatings will take place at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m. This holiday buffet costs $125 per adult and $55 per child under 10-years-old. Reserve on OpenTable. 13534 Bali Way, (310)301-1000.

Hollywood

Cat and Fiddle Easter dinner

On Sunday, April 9, enjoy a prix fixe menu with curried carrot soup or a mixed organic green salad to kick off your Easter meal. Entrées include their popular Sunday roast, nut roast Wellington or Australian leg of lamb stuffed with spinach and kale. Finish with a chocolate mousse or a sticky toffee pudding dessert. The menu is available for dine-in by reservation between 12 and 9 p.m., or pre-order on the website by April 8 to pick-up on April 9. thecatandfiddle.com. 742 N. Highland Ave., (323)468-3800.

Beachside Restaurant & Bar

Overlooking the water at Jamaica Bay Inn, Beachside Restaurant & Bar is offering a three-course Easter brunch for $65 per person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes croissants with strawberry jam; strawberry cheesecake French toast; blueberry pancakes; shakshuka; and carrot cake. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance. Reserve on OpenTable. 4175 Admiralty Way, (310)823-5333.