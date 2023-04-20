Regen Projects presents “A-Z Personal Uniforms: Third Decade,” a series of 48 garments designed and worn by Andrea Zittel on display from Saturday, April 22, through Saturday, May 20. Zittel’s third iteration of her uniform project, which began in 1991, questions associations with freedom and personal limitations. The exhibit runs concurrently with “Alex Hubbard: Emergency Entrance,” an exhibition of the artist’s recent new paintings. Hubbard continues to refine the improvisational approach to artmaking he has developed in painting, sculpture and video over the last two decades. An opening reception will be held on April 22 from 6-8 p.m. Regular hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. 6750 Santa Monica Blvd. (310)276-5424, regenprojects.com.