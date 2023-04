Aspiring authors are invited to “Decoding the Book Proposal With Deborah and Jeffrey Herman” on Saturday, April 29, from noon-2 p.m., via Zoom. Get the inside scoop from a literary dynamic duo as they decode book proposals and give advice for authors. The Independent Writers of Southern California workshop will offer insights getting a book proposal noticed. Admission is free for IOWSC members; $20 for non-members. Reservations required. iwosc.org.