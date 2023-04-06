‘Portrait of Mai’ sought by Getty

The National Portrait Gallery and The Getty have announced plans to jointly acquire and share ownership of Sir Joshua Reynolds’ masterpiece, “Portrait of Mai (Omai),” in a new model of international collaboration that will maximize public access to this supremely important work.

The announcement follows long-term discussion and planning by the partners, who intend to share the work for public exhibition, research, and conservation care. The London-based National Portrait Gallery and the Los Angeles-based Getty Museum intend to enter into a joint ownership agreement, and in both locations, the public will be able to view the work free of charge.

“We are delighted to announce an innovative and exciting strategic partnership with Getty to hopefully become co-owners of Sir Joshua Reynolds’ majestic ‘Portrait of Mai’ and a joint endeavor to advance scholarship and understanding of the fascinating and complex themes the work embodies,” said Nicholas Cullinan, director of the National Portrait Gallery. “The portrait is unique in both British and world culture and yet has never been in a museum collection: now it has the potential to be in two, one facing the Pacific from where Mai came, and the other only yards from Reynolds’ studio, where it was painted. For the gallery it is important that this outstanding portrait is for the U.K. public, and we will share it with other institutions across the country. This is a painting that should belong to all of us, and we know it will mean a great deal to our combined audiences, locally, nationally and globally. We would like to thank the owner of ‘Portrait of Mai’ for working with us so collaboratively and all those who have donated so far, for making this painting within our reach.”

“Getty, which strives to identify new models for thinking about and sharing cultural heritage, is delighted by this opportunity to participate in an innovative approach to ownership – one that maximizes accessibility and viewability while placing Portrait of Mai in a rich and multi-faceted transatlantic context,” said Katherine E. Fleming, CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust.

The Getty Museum is located at 1200 Getty Center Drive. For information, visit getty.edu.