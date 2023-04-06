Petersen launches new video series

The Petersen Automotive Museum’s newest digital “Ultimate Supercar Showdown” video series presented by Pennzoil has premiered on the museum’s YouTube page. The episode, hosted by Doug Demuro, pits the world’s best supercars from the 1980s-90s against each other, including the RUF Yellowbird and Ferrari F40 for an adrenaline-packed race on a private airstrip. Enthusiasts can expect a new episode to drop every other Saturday with additional supporting content throughout the week.

The new programming is in addition to the return of the museum’s popular automotive podcast, “CarStories,” which premieres twice a week on Spotify and Apple. Recent episodes of the podcast featured automotive influencer Daniel Mac and artist Daniel Arsham, whose exhibit “Arsham Auto Motive” is currently on display at the Petersen.

“Our mission is to preserve the history of the automobile for generations to come,” said Petersen executive director Terry L. Karges. “This series will give automotive enthusiasts a platform to stay up to date with the ever-changing automotive industry.”

For information on “Ultimate Supercar Showdown,” “CarStories” or the Petersen Automotive Museum, visit the museum’s youtube page youtube.com/@PetersenMuseum or the museum’s website at petersen.org.

The Petersen Automotive Museum is located at 6060 Wilshire Blvd.