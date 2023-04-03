One dead, three injured in fiery crash on Sunset

A female passenger died and three other people were injured in a major collision on April 3 in the 8200 block of Sunset Boulevard, near the Chateau Marmont.

A Tesla X sedan was traveling westbound on Sunset Boulevard at approximately 2:30 a.m. when it left the road and crashed into a light pole and tree, LAPD spokeswoman Norma Eisenman said. The Tesla caught fire and came to rest on Sunset Boulevard near Roxbury Road.

The driver of a vehicle that was following the Tesla stopped, picked up the driver and transported him to a hospital, Eisenman said. Two women in the back seat of the Tesla were taken by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics to a hospital. One of the female victims was in critical but stable condition, while the other was in stable condition, Eisenman added. A woman in the front seat of the Tesla died at the scene.

Officers went to the hospital and verified the Tesla driver was being treated. He was also in critical condition, Eisenman said. Police were unable to speak with him due to injuries sustained in the collision.

Eisenman said the cause of the collision is under investigation and it is unknown whether alcohol, drugs or speed were a factor. She said no further information was available.

Sunset Boulevard remained closed between Crescent Heights Boulevard and Sweetzer Avenue until approximately 10 a.m. on April 2. Police are seeking witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPDs West Traffic Division at (213)473-0234 or (213)473-0220. During weekends and off0hours, call (877)LAPD247.