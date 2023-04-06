‘Newsies’ screens at El Capitan

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney’s “Newsies” (1992) presented by Disney+ at the El Capitan Theatre April 14 through 18.

The musical film concerns a courageous group of newsboys in 1899 New York City who become unlikely heroes when they team up to fight an unscrupulous newspaper tycoon. The movie is rated PG.

Daily showtimes for “Newsies” are 10:00 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Showtimes are subject to change. Tickets are $16 and are on sale now at elcapitantickets .com and fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved.