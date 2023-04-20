April 20, 2023

‘Mutant Olive 2.0’

Enjoy the final show of “Mutant Olive 2.0” with writer and performer Mitch Hara on Tuesday, April 25, at 8 p.m. at the Hudson Guild Theatre. Father and son forgiveness is at the core of Hara’s manic and brave performance as Adam Astra, an actor whose past seems to constantly seep into his present. Set during what turns out to be a cringe-worthy audition, Astra relays tales of his sordid past as he tries out for his dream role in “Hamilton: Unplugged.” Tickets are $20. 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. onstage411.com/mutant.





