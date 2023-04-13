“Moose on the Loose,” a comedy about an Italian family and a Canadian moose, runs from Friday, April 14, through Sunday, May 21, at Theatre West. Written by Dina Morrone and directed by Peter Flood, the play stars James Lemire, Stuart H. Howard, Constance Mellors, Richard Reich, Laura James, Erica Piccinini, Rick Simone, Deanna Gandy, Nick McDow-Musleh, Cecil Jennings, Darby Winn, Meg Lin and Ari Wojiech. It follows members of the Tappino family and their encounters with a moose that wanders into their neighborhood in a small Canadian town. The comedy touches on the immigrant experience and the desire to preserve old traditions while interacting and melding with other cultures. Showtimes are at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. Q&A sessions will follow the shows on April 16 and 30. Tickets are $35 online; $40 at the door. 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West. (323)851-7977. theatrewest.org.