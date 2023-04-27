May the Fourth is with us

May 4 has become a holiday in recent years for “Star Wars” fans, as the date mimics the franchise’s most popular quote “May the force (or fourth) be with you.”

Los Angeles will be getting into the Jedi spirit this year, marking the 40th anniversary of “Return of the Jedi,” the third installment of the original trilogy, which saw some of the series biggest moments – from the true connection between Luke and Leia to Darth Vader’s ultimate sacrifice.

Since the original film’s debut in 1977, the franchise has become perhaps the most popular in film history, spawning numerous sequels, prequels, spin-offs, television series, book tie-ins, merchandise, fan conventions and even themed weddings. Adjusted for inflation, “Star Wars” remains the second-highest grossing film in box office history, while another four of its sequels and prequels sit within the top 20.

While the El Capitan Theatre will not be showing anything “Star Wars” related on the actual date of May 4, it will celebrate the original three films, with “Star Wars,” “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” playing all-day on April 28, 29 and 30, respectively. Visit elcapitantheatre.com for tickets. The El Capitan Theatre is located at 6838 Hollywood Blvd.

The Academy Museum will host a day of “Star Wars”-related events on May 4, starting at 1:30 p.m., including special photo ops with R2-D2 and art-making activities. It will also screen “Return of the Jedi” at 7:30 p.m. The Academy Museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd.

In addition to those events, May 4 will also mark the day that Carrie Fisher posthumously receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fisher’s star will be in front of the El Capitan Theatre, feet away from co-star Mark Hamill’s star and just across the street from one of her mother Debbie Reynolds’ two Walk of Fame stars. Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, who appeared in the J.J. Abrams-led “Star Wars” trilogy alongside her mother, will accept the honor on her mother’s behalf. Additional speakers have yet to be announced.

Fisher, the daughter of Hollywood actress Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, first appeared on screen in the film “Shampoo” and rose to fame as Princess Leia in “Star Wars.” She was open about her struggles with addiction and bipolar disorder, writing several best-selling memoirs, as well as novels like “Postcards from the Edge,” which she also adapted into a feature film. She died in 2016, not long after production wrapped on “Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi,” and archival footage was used to include her in the final series entry “Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker.”

“Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said.