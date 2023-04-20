‘Mario Bros.’ is the mid movie we all need right now

Should I pan “The Mario Bros. Movie” like all the rest? Maybe. There’s precedent. It starts poorly, covers too much too quickly. And then it kicks into overdrive, translating the game’s signature action – turtle shells as weapons, avoiding danger with a racer-thin margin – into breakout moments. So it’s a bit of both, momentarily fun and a whole lotta mid.

Animation studio Illumination is the champion of mid. Every film desperately wants to recapture the magic of the first “Despicable Me,” including its four predecessors. So Nintendo’s choice to work with this Universal company means the film didn’t have a chance to be super for the big screen. Turns out that doesn’t matter.

The last animated feature in wide release landed in late December, so frankly anything remotely decent, or mid, would bring in younger audiences. Top that kid demo with 41 years of nostalgia, from Mario’s debut in “Donkey Kong” to “Super Mario Bros. 3” to all those “Smash Bros.” entries.

Enough folks wanted to know, and the bar for a good video game movie is still incredibly low, especially for anyone who remembers the last time these characters hit the big screen in ’93. It didn’t have to be great, It just had to be decent.

Let’s start with the bad. “Mario Bros.” takes too long to get off the ground. The opening scene is strong enough for a mid film. Fire-breathing spiked turtle foe Bowser (Jack Black) acquires an important weapon to help him conquer the Mushroom Kingdom and marry Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). Good pace, a dose of humor, splendid intro to the world.

A dimensional portal away, Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) hope to get their new plumbing business off the ground in Brooklyn. This part drags as the brothers encounter a condescending colleague, fail their first job and endure familial shaming. It’s all generic underdog fodder that takes away from the film’s already brief runtime.

Eventually the Italian American small business owners end up amongst the Koopas, mushroom people and Kongs. Mario must make his way back to dear bro before Bowser decimates all. But he’s just a powerless little dude. Not to worry. Peach, no damsel here, shows him how to use power ups – a host of question boxes all over the kingdom – that provide him with the height and special powers he needs to be a hero.

The film’s slow start causes all the major problems later on. Mario, Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and Peach seem to be on a quest at one point, set to eventually return to protect the kingdom, but they only have one destination, no roadblocks there and only one on the way back. That’s quick. If only more story happened organically.

But it ain’t all bad. Following the first teaser, plenty of folks bemoaned Pratt’s decision to voice Mario with a New Yorker accent, not the caricatured original. Honestly, more than an hour of a faux Italian accent would be a lot. Not that Pratt’s work stands out, but it doesn’t hurt either.

Day’s Luigi is on point, but he spends most of the story on the sideline. Key as Toad works quite well though. And Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach works well enough. The real star is Black’s Bowser. That casting always worked, and it plays effectively on screen.

If you haven’t heard it yet, check out “Peaches,” a song performed by Black in the film that just made the Billboard charts. That sequence feels more like Tenacious D – Black’s comedy singing duo – than “Mario Bros.,” but that’s OK. The song embodies the original video game story’s ludicrous premise: a villainous turtle trying to marry a princess.

The amount of Easter eggs is insane. “Mario Kart,” “Luigi’s Mansion,” “Donkey Kong,” even the entirely different character design in the second “Super Mario” game. This is a peak fan service, every scene designed for a wink and a nod to those who love these games so, so much.

As a story, it’s fine, it’s mid. As a video game adaptation, it’s a masterpiece. As an animated feature in 2023, it’s the best thing on the big screen by default. I guess that all adds up to a win.