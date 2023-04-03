LAPD investigates double-murder in Hollywood

Police are searching for a male suspect in connection with a shooting that claimed the lives of two men on April 2 in Hollywood.

The shooting occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. in a parking lot near Sunset Boulevard and La Brea Avenue. Investigators believe an argument occurred between the gunman and a group of men in the parking lot. The suspect pulled out a handgun and began firing at the group, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were in the neighborhood and heard the gunshots. However, the suspect fled by the time officers arrived and no arrests were made. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital, where he died. The names and ages have not been released pending notification of next of kin. Police said the victims were in their 20s and were residents of the Lancaster-Palmdale area.

The LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide Unit is investigating the murders. The motive remains unknown, other than the shootings stemmed from an argument.

Detectives canvassed the surrounding area for security camera footage and are seeking witnesses. A 7-Eleven and Subway restaurant that are open 24 hours are adjacent to the parking lot where the shooting took place, as well as other businesses that were closed at the time. Police are asking anyone who may have cell phone video of the incident or the period shortly before or after the shooting to notify investigators.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s. Anyone with information is urged to call West Bureau Homicide Unit detectives at (213)382-9470. During weekends and off-hours, call (877)LAPD247.