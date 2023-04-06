Kudos for article on Ana Martinez

Re “Martinez makes stars shine on Walk of Fame.” March 30 issue

Ana Martinez does an excellent job in her role, in the most humbling and respectful way too. I’ve attended many of these events over the years and her composure and organization helps us all in attendance – from the “star” and their families [to the] press, cheering fans and paparazzi looking for signatures.

After COVID, it’s been a challenge to deal with the changes but Ana is willing to listen to suggestions and consider improvements. Thanks for always waving hi to all and sharing the fun as our community acknowledges those on their special day. P.S., Lin Manuel was one of my faves.

Peg Verdi

West Hollywood