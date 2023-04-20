JFLA offering up to $7,500 in student loan opportunities

The Jewish Free Loan Association is now accepting student loan applications. All loans require guarantors, and the associate is lending a maximum of $7,500 per year to full time students. Funds are limited and will be disbursed on a first come, first served basis.

Eligible applicants must live in Los Angeles County and be full-time students with a minimum 2.5 GPA.

Students can apply for loans for nursing school, medical school, dental school, community college, trade school or graduate school.

Funds for nursing and graduate students, however, are extremely limited, so students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

JFLA’s Education Loan Program does not fall under the federal student loan forgiveness program. President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness only applies to federal government loans; JFLA is a nonprofit and is not a federal government loan provider.