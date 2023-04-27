Celebrate L.A.’s finest jazz musicians with Jazz at LACMA, presented on Friday evenings from April to November. The Los Angeles Jazz Orchestra will kick-off the series with a performance on Friday, April 28, from 6-8 p.m. Founded in 2022, the Los Angeles Jazz Orchestra quickly distinguished itself as one of the top-caliber jazz orchestras in the nation. Led by conductor Charley Harrison and artistic director Winston Byrd, the ensemble includes musicians who have played with Count Basie, Tony Bennett, Woody Herman and Clark Terry. Admission to Jazz at LACMA is free. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.