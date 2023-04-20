April 20, 2023

Japanese singing bowl meditation

Join the Japan Foundation Los Angeles for “Meditation with Art: Sound Bath with Japanese Singing Bowl” on Thursday, April 27, from 7-7:20 p.m., and 7:30-7:50 p.m. Refresh and recharge with a sound bath. Certified massage therapist Yuki Uwasawa will lead the sessions. The singing bowl used for the program harmoniously combines the healing qualities of the Tibetan and traditional Japanese singing bowls. Admission is free, reservations are required. 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 100. jflalc.org/event-details.php/96/meditation-with-art.





