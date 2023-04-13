Fans of Japanese film are invited to American Cinematheque’s “Across Time and Space: The Films of Makoto Shinkai” running from Friday, April 14, through Sunday, April 16, at the Los Feliz Theatre. The series begins at 7:30 p.m. on April 14 with “Weathering With You” and includes “Voices of a Distant Star,” “5 Centimeters Per Second,” “The Place Promised in Our Early Days, “Children Who Chase Lost Voices,” “The Garden of Words” and “Your Name.” General admission is $13. 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com.