Friday Art Night at LACMA

Join the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for “Friday Art Night-Keepsake Box Design” on Friday, April 14, from 6-8 p.m. Inspired by the exhibition “The Five Directions: Lacquer Through East Asia,” participants will use mixed media materials to create wood and paper mache keepsake boxes. Explore paper cutting techniques and learn art elements for creating a design. Bring a special photo, image or material to add to a box. The class will be taught by Valentina Mogil-evskaya Quezada. Pre-registration is required; supplies are included. The cost is $60 for LACMA members, $70 for nonmembers. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.