The 12th annual Festival of New Music presents a multidisciplinary concert on Friday, April 14, at 8 p.m. at 2220 Arts + Archives. The program includes Brandon Rolle’s “Trash Moon” (2022), Daniel Newman-Lessler’s “An Echo That Doesn’t Rhyme” (2022), Russell Steinberg’s “Paleface” (2017) and Hugh Levick’s “Otherwise” (2022). Tickets are $25. 2220 Beverly Blvd. hearnowmusicfestival.com.