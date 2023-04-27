Eight weekend closures planned near Wilshire/San Vicente and La Cienega

Eight weekends of closures of Wilshire Boulevard between San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards begin the weekend of April 28-May 1 for Metro construction. The closures are necessary to facilitate decking removal and street restoration work. Wilshire Boulevard will be completely closed from 9 p.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Monday between San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards. Motorists are advised to use Olympic Boulevard as a detour.

Other subway work continues at street level and in construction staging yards near Wilshire/La Cienega. Crews are working on rooms and passageways adjacent to the subway station, and work zones are in place along the south side of Wilshire Boulevard. South Tower, Gale and Hamilton drives may be closed intermittently.

Farther east, intermittent weekend lane reductions will be in place from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Wilshire Boulevard at Rimpau Boulevard. Access to residences will be maintained on side streets north and south of Wilshire Boulevard.

Through June, street restoration work will be ongoing near Wilshire/La Brea. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Highland and La Brea avenues. A K-rail work zone will be in place on the south side of Wilshire Boulevard between La Brea and Mansfield avenues.

Crews are working at street level and in a staging yard near Wilshire/Fairfax. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction in the area. A work zone is also located on Wilshire Boulevard between Spaulding Avenue and San Diego Way.

Potholing activity is expected to start soon near the Wilshire/Rodeo station. Crews will build rooms and passageways adjacent to the main subway station. Traffic lane and sidewalk closures will be in place during the work.

Ground improvement work is also occurring along the tunnel alignment between Almont and La Peer drives. The work is anticipated to take approximately four to six weeks to complete. Work hours are 8 a.m.-11 p.m., Monday through Friday, but closures will remain in place 24 hours.

In Century City, utility work continues to progress. A sewer and storm drain is being relocated from within the project area through the second quarter of 2023. Traffic control is in place around the station area to accommodate relocation work. Left turns are restricted from northbound Avenue of the Stars onto westbound Constellation Boulevard. Avenue of the Stars will also be reduced to one lane north and southbound at Constellation Boulevard.

At the Westwood/UCLA subway station, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is working on a duct bank. Three lanes of traffic will remain open on Wilshire Boulevard in the area.

Metro is holding its next webinar on construction of the Purple Line Extension Project on Wednesday, May 3, from noon-1 p.m., via Zoom. To participate, visit zoom.us/j/96626476708 and use the webinar ID: 966 2647 6708. To join by phone, call (669)900-9128.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.