Dream House Quartet performs during a program hosted by UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance on Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m. in Royce Hall as part of the group’s North American debut tour. Formed in 2018, the Dream House Quartet fuses decades of musical mastery of classical and contemporary forms. It includes piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque and pioneering composer and guitarists Bryce Dessner and David Chalmin, performing works by visionary composers from the past half-century. Tickets start at $39. 10745 Dickson Court. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.