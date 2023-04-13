L.A. Theatre Works is holding the world premiere of “The Confession of Henry Jekyll, M.D.” by David Rambo from Friday, April 14, through Sunday, April 16, at UCLA’s James Bridges Theater. Inspired by “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson, Rambo’s modern-day psychological thriller starring Seamus Dever follows Jekyll as he records the history of his years-long struggle to maintain his reputation as a physician, venture capitalist and philanthropist while secretly attempting to suppress a voracious, amoral beast he has long felt lurking inside. His harrowing story is revealed in a series of flashbacks. Showtimes are at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $15. 235 Charles E. Young Drive. (310)827-0889, latw.org.