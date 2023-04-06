Distinguished Speakers Series welcomes Ken Burns to Beverly Hills

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is coming to Beverly Hills as part of the Distinguished Speaker Series on Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m. at the Saban Theatre.

“Ken Burns is not just one of our generation’s greatest filmmakers, but one of the greatest presenters of our time” said Kathy Winterhalder, founder of the Distinguished Speaker Series of Southern California. “His electrifying and unusually moving documentaries and words remind us of the timeless lessons of history and the enduring greatness and importance of the United States in the course of human events. The community interest in seeing him has been tremendous and has initiated the unusual decision to open tickets to non-subscribers.”

Burns has been making documentary films for more than 40 years. Recognized as one of the greatest documentary filmmakers of all time, Burns is a foremost chronicler of the American experience. Since the Academy Award-nominated “Brooklyn Bridge” documentary in 1981, Burns has directed and produced some of the most acclaimed historical documentaries ever made, including “The Civil War,” “Baseball,” “Jazz,” “The War,” “The National Parks: America’s Best Idea,” “Prohibition,” “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History,” “The Vietnam War,” “Country Music” and “The U.S. and the Holocaust.” Future film projects for Burns include “The American Buffalo,” “Leonardo da Vinci,” “The American Revolution,” “Emancipation to Exodus” and “LBJ & the Great Society.”

Burns’ films have received two Oscar nominations and have been honored with dozens of awards including 16 Emmys and two Grammy Awards. In September 2008, he was honored by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with a Lifetime Achievement Award. In November 2022, Burns was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Burns is the last presenter in a series of six talks offered by the Distinguished Speaker Series. His presentation will conclude with a Q&A session. Individual tickets are available for $85 until April 29. The Saban Theatre is located at 8440 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit speakersla.com.