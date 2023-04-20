DineLA at Sugar Palm

Two different DineLA menu options at Sugar Palm inside Viceroy Santa Monica include a sunrise brunch for $35 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Menu highlights include avocado toast; fried chicken and buttermilk waffles with sriracha maple syrup; and a deconstructed cheesecake made with mascarpone, cream cheese, graham cracker and raspberry compote. Later in the day, the sunset menu is $45 from 3 to 10 p.m. The DineLA menu features cauliflower tikka masala; manicotti made with wagyu short ribs; and a chocolate kataifi nest dessert. 1819 Ocean Ave., (310)260-7500.