DineLA at Sugar Palm

Two different Dine LA menu options are available at Sugar Palm at the Viceroy Santa Monica. (photo courtesy of Sugar Palm)
Two different DineLA menu options at Sugar Palm inside Viceroy Santa Monica include a sunrise brunch for $35 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Menu highlights include avocado toast; fried chicken and buttermilk waffles with sriracha maple syrup; and a deconstructed cheesecake made with mascarpone, cream cheese, graham cracker and raspberry compote. Later in the day, the sunset menu is $45 from 3 to 10 p.m. The DineLA menu features cauliflower tikka masala; manicotti made with wagyu short ribs; and a chocolate kataifi nest dessert. 1819 Ocean Ave., (310)260-7500.
