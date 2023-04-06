By / April 5, 2023

Dekkadance at InterContinental

Easter brunch at Dekkadance is a spring-inspired buffet. (photo courtesy of Dekkadance)

Enjoy a decadent brunch offering elevated Easter favorites on Sunday, April 9. The spring-inspired buffet is $110 for adults with a choice of omelets and specialty eggs made to order, brown sugar glazed ham and smoked salmon. Sweet treats include carrot cake and strawberry cheesecake. Bottomless bubbles and fun themed cocktails include the Good Bunny with vodka, triple sec, egg white and fresh squeezed orange juice. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. 900 Wilshire Blvd., (213)688-7777.





