CTG names new artistic director

Snehal Desai will become the next artistic director of Los Angeles’ Center Theatre Group, joining managing director and CEO Meghan Pressman to lead one of the nation’s largest theatre organizations. Desai’s appointment follows a national search led by Arts Consulting Group and a committee comprised of members of CTG’s Board, under the leadership of search chair Gail Berman, board president Amy Forbes and Pressman.

Desai will join the company in August. Desai currently serves as producing artistic director of L.A.’s historic East West Players, where he has led the company since 2016. His first public appearance as the incoming artistic director was at Center Theatre Group’s “Light Up Los Angeles” gala at the Mark Taper Forum April 15.

“Center Theatre Group is a cultural force in the American theatre, and I am honored to be its next artistic director. CTG’s vibrant legacy has been built by being the home for the preeminent theatrical artists of our time and the next great American play. I am humbled by the opportunity to enrich that legacy by uplifting and centering the diverse and thriving communities that comprise the beating heart of Los Angeles. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that comes with the rarest of gifts for an Angeleno — an even shorter morning commute,” Desai said. “I look forward to working with Center Theatre Group’s board, artists, staff, and patrons in ensuring that CTG is a vital, timely, and relevant cultural home for all of Los Angeles.”

“I couldn’t be more excited that Snehal Desai has been tapped to lead Center Theatre Group into its thrilling next chapter,” playwright David Henry Hwang said. “Having worked with Snehal as Literary Manager during East West Players’ excellent production of ‘Chinglish,’ and most recently as a co-producer of ‘Soft Power,’ I am deeply impressed by his intelligence, artistic voice, expansive vision and kindness. Snehal will be a transformative artistic director for Center Theatre Group, one who knows that true artistic excellence will not be achieved until all have equal opportunity to rise.”

