Crustacean Beverly Hills Passover

Known for shared-plate dining, Crustacean welcomes families who want to honor Passover now through April 13. Master Chef Helene An fuses Asian influences with traditional Jewish favorites for Passover. The curated menu includes Tiato potato latkes with Asian pear chutney and vegan caviar; Matzo ball Pho with fresh herbs and rice noodles; and pineapple kugel with corn noodles and creme fraiche. Guests can enjoy this special menu for takeout during lunch or dinner. They will also be serving an unconventional brunch menu on April 8 and 9. It’s Crustacean’s fun twist on Dim Sum with a choice of five An Sum Tree bites for $25 per person. 468 N. Bedford Drive, (310)205-8990.