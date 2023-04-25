Crash at Park La Brea claims life of mother, critically injures student

A mother was killed and her daughter was critically injured when they were struck by a pickup truck shortly before 8 a.m. on April 25 as they were walking to Hancock Park Elementary School.

After hitting the pedestrians in a crosswalk near Colgate Avenue and Ogden Drive, the pickup slammed into the side of a garden apartment building at Park La Brea.

The mother, who authorities described as 35 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the 6-year-old girl to a hospital in critical condition. Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Bruce Borihanh said the she was a first-grader at nearby Hancock Park Elementary School.

Paramedics also transported the male driver of the pickup to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said. Detectives are interviewing the driver, who is approximately 30 years old, Borihanh added.

“This is an ongoing investigation. Investigators are speaking with multiple witnesses and are looking for any video evidence that they can find. Some of the elements of the investigation will obviously be the level of intoxication – if there’s any – any motive, and the rate of speed of this vehicle,” Borihanh said. “From what we got from witnesses, they just described pure chaos as the truck struck the apartment building. The officers were quick to respond and took that driver into custody and transported him to a local hospital. What the motive is, the rate of speed and exactly what went through that driver’s mind is under investigation.”

The collision occurred at an L-shaped intersection controlled by a stop sign. Borihanh said investigators believe the white Nissan Titan was traveling southbound on Ogden Drive when it went through a stop sign, struck the victims in a marked crosswalk and failed to make a sharp right turn, instead leaving the roadway and colliding with the apartment building. Prange said firefighters and paramedics arrived within seven minutes to the scene, which is approximately one-block south of Third Street behind a Ross Dress for Less store.

No other injuries were reported. Borihanh said only the driver was in the pickup, and he did not know if anyone was inside the damaged apartment.

Los Angeles Unified School District Board Member Nick Melvoin immediately went to Hancock Park Elementary School after learning about the collision, his spokeswoman Ally Salvaria said. Counselors were also dispatched to the school.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who was involved in or witnessed this horrific traffic accident near Hancock Park Elementary School,” LAUSD superintendent Alberto Carvalho said. “We send our sincerest condolences to the entire school community and have mental health counselors available onsite for students and employees.”

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, 5th District, also expressed condolences to the family and school staff, and said she will be taking steps to prevent a similar collision from occurring in the future.

“There are no words to convey how horrifying this act of traffic violence is. I am sending my love to the young child, who remains in critical condition, and my deepest condolences to her and her family for their tragic loss,” Yaroslavsky said. “Like tens of thousands of other parents in Los Angeles, I also walked my child to school today. It can be a terrifying experience, knowing that distracted drivers are traveling far above speed limits just feet from where our children walk. We need to address street safety in Los Angeles as the crisis that it is. That starts with ensuring that Hancock Park Elementary has a crossing guard at the intersection where the accident occurred. I will also be strongly supporting a motion before the Transportation Committee this week to install speed bumps around every elementary school in Los Angeles. Our families deserve safe, accessible routes to school, and it is my priority to make that happen.”

Borihanh said anyone who witnessed the collision, has video or information is urged to call the LAPD’s West Traffic Division at (213)473-0234 or (213)472-0222. During weekend and off hours, call at (877)LAPD247.