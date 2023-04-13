April 13, 2023

CHLA made March matter

Chris Pine joined patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for a screening of “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” for Make March Matter. (photo courtesy of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ raised more than $1 million during its 8th annual Make March Matter.

A record-number 111 incredible brand partners participated in the month-long fundraising campaign this year including Panda Express, Porto’s Bakery, Barry’s Bootcamp, Eataly, Cynthia Rowley, Terranea Resort, Shake Shack and Overheard LA. Angelenos shopped, dined and worked out at local businesses that donated a portion of their sales to CHLA.

This year’s campaign also garnered the support of some of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers including Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Emma Roberts, Chris Pine, Elizabeth Olsen, Robbie Arnett, Ashley Greene, Rachel Zoe, Kyle Richards, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Monica Barbaro and Amanda Kloots.

Throughout the month of March, the stars showed their support by spending quality time with patients at the hospital, shopping at participating events, hosting fitness classes and more.

Make March Matter is an annual month-long fundraising campaign where celebrities along with top businesses and organizations in L.A. across fashion, fitness and food rally together to support the hospital’s efforts in building healthier futures for children. Since its launch in 2016, the campaign has raised over $10 million.

For information, visit makemarchmatter.org. CHLA is located at 4650 Sunset Blvd.

 





