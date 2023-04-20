Children’s art class

Young artists are encouraged to join a free painting session on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Explore the art of brush painting with friendly and helpful staff who will introduce painting techniques and offer tips. No prior art-making experience is necessary. High chairs are available for very young artists. Boone Children’s Gallery, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.