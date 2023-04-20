April 20, 2023

Children’s art class

Young artists are encouraged to join a free painting session on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Explore the art of brush painting with friendly and helpful staff who will introduce painting techniques and offer tips. No prior art-making experience is necessary. High chairs are available for very young artists. Boone Children’s Gallery, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.





Previous Post
Regen Projects




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize