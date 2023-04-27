Celebrate Jewish American heritage in Beverly Hills

The city of Beverly Hills will recognize Jewish American Heritage Month with celebratory events throughout May.

Jewish American Heritage Month was established in 2006 to recognize and celebrate the past and present contributions that Jewish Americans have contributed to history, culture and society.

“As a largely Jewish city, we look forward to celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month this May. It is an opportunity for us to showcase the amazing things, some thousands of years old, which our culture contributes to modern society,” Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold said. “We hope, in these times of intolerance, events like this educate people about Jewish culture and perhaps, make for a more peaceful world.”

The free events include a rugelach baking contest on Sunday, May 14, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market. Enter online by visiting beverlyhills.org/farmersmarket. “Shalom Storytime” with actress, writer and storyteller Jessica Honor Carleton will be held on Sunday, May 28, at 1 p.m. at the Beverly Hills Public Library, followed by “Critical Conversations: The Jewish contributions to the American Fabric of Life,” a panel discussion on Wednesday, May 31, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Beverly Hills City Hall Municipal Gallery. To register, visit beverlyhills.org/jahm.

For information and a list events, visit beverlyhills.org /jahm.